Motorcyclist killed by hitting vehicle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed after hitting by 'unidentified vehicle' at the rear on DG Khan road on Friday, a rescue official said.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Muhammad, 43, a resident of Kot Addu.

The body was shifted to RHC Qasba Baseera for further legal procedure.

Chowk Qureshi police station reached out to the spot after and started investigation.