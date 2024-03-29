Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed By Hitting Vehicle

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Motorcyclist killed by hitting vehicle

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed after hitting by 'unidentified vehicle' at the rear on DG Khan road on Friday, a rescue official said.

The deceased was identified as Ghulam Muhammad, 43, a resident of Kot Addu.

The body was shifted to RHC Qasba Baseera for further legal procedure.

Chowk Qureshi police station reached out to the spot after and started investigation.

