Murad Ali Shah Visits Bhutto Family Graveyard

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2023 | 10:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The former chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah along-with the former Sindh ministers and PPP leaders on Sunday visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto (Larkana).

They also visited the grave of the former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid a wreath and offered 'Fateha' for 'Isal-i-Sawab'.

Murad Ali Shah who was also accompanied by former Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kamil Haider Shah, Chairman District Council Larkana Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, PPP leaders and others sat there for some-time.

Syed Murad Ali Shah and others also laid wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

They visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that we are grateful to the people of Sindh for trusting upon us for five years.

He said that he has done record development work in Sindh and will once again form a government on the basis of this. While Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country, he added.

Murad said that the elected representatives of People's Party and local leadership are standing with heirs of deceased Fatima Pharro. He said that as the Chief Minister had issued orders to the police to take strict measures on the incident.

