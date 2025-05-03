Open Menu

MWMC Steps Up Cleanliness Efforts With Advanced Online Monitoring System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

MWMC steps up cleanliness efforts with advanced online monitoring system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched an advanced online monitoring system to ensure effectiveness of city-wide cleanliness operations.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the headquarters of the Waste Management Company where he inspected the newly-established central control room. During the visit, Chief Financial Officer Kabir Khan, Senior Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq, and IT Head Muhammad Imran briefed him about the system’s capabilities and its role in supporting the cleanliness drive.

The advanced control room enables real-time tracking of waste collection vehicles through GPS technology. Digital dashboards display live data on waste pickup schedules, vehicle routes, and operational performance.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign, "we are currently disposing of approximately 1,100 tons of waste daily in Multan. The new system ensures every step of the operation is monitored and recorded for maximum efficiency."

He further stated that private contractors assigned to tehsil-level operations have been given clear targets to maintain exemplary sanitation standards. Their performance will be evaluated through an online portal, with financial penalties imposed for any lapses or substandard services.

This initiative is not just about cleaning streets it’s about building a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible city. Technology is helping us ensure that no area is neglected, the DC said.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 hour ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

1 hour ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

8 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

18 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan