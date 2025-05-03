MWMC Steps Up Cleanliness Efforts With Advanced Online Monitoring System
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) has launched an advanced online monitoring system to ensure effectiveness of city-wide cleanliness operations.
Deputy Commissioner Multan Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the headquarters of the Waste Management Company where he inspected the newly-established central control room. During the visit, Chief Financial Officer Kabir Khan, Senior Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq, and IT Head Muhammad Imran briefed him about the system’s capabilities and its role in supporting the cleanliness drive.
The advanced control room enables real-time tracking of waste collection vehicles through GPS technology. Digital dashboards display live data on waste pickup schedules, vehicle routes, and operational performance.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari said that under the ‘Clean Punjab’ campaign, "we are currently disposing of approximately 1,100 tons of waste daily in Multan. The new system ensures every step of the operation is monitored and recorded for maximum efficiency."
He further stated that private contractors assigned to tehsil-level operations have been given clear targets to maintain exemplary sanitation standards. Their performance will be evaluated through an online portal, with financial penalties imposed for any lapses or substandard services.
This initiative is not just about cleaning streets it’s about building a cleaner, smarter, and more responsible city. Technology is helping us ensure that no area is neglected, the DC said.
