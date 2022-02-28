ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Monday appreciated the excellent performance of all regional bureaus of NAB saying monitoring and evaluation system (MES) was in place to persistently review the performance of NAB.

Chairing a meeting to review overall performance of NAB at its Headquarters, he directed all regional bureaus of NAB to put their best efforts in vigorous pursuance of under trial cases in the accountability courts with complete preparation on the basis of solid evidence in accordance with law so that corrupt should be brought to justice and looted money should be recovered.

The meeting was informed that the accountability court Balochistan had awarded 11 months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 8.95 million fine to Muhammad Anwar Qambrani. Likewise the accountability court, Karachi awarded four years rigorous improvement and Rs 10 million fine to Habib Ahmed Khan.

Another accountability court, Lahore has awarded five years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 88.457 million fine to Abdul Rehman.

Similarly, the accountability court, Quetta sentenced Ameer Bakhsh Khoso five years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 105.23 million fine in a corruption case.

The forum was informed that the accountability court, Sukkur had awarded seven years rigorous improvement and a fine of Rs 107.55 million to Dr. Ghulam Hussain Unar (Ex DHO Sanghar).

Likewise, the accountability court, Islamabad has dismissed the petition for Post Arrest Bail of co-accused Muhammad Sohail in B4U scam. And accountability court Multan has dismissed the petition for Post Arrest Bail of Muhammad Iqbal and Saeed Raza in reference No 8-M/2019.Subsequently accused persons were taken into custody by NAB team.

The meeting was also informed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan has dismissed the petition of Pre Arrest Bail of the accused person namely Qasim Ali Mandharo in reference No 20/2019.

Subsequently the accused person was taken into custody by NAB team.

During the meeting, it was informed that the accountability court had passed judgment whereby the accused persons Habib ur Rehman, Arif Parveiz & Mahmood ul Hassan were convicted /sentenced for 07 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 5 million, Rs 2.2 million and Rs 4 million respectively.

The meeting was further informed that accountability court, Lahore has passed judgment in reference No 07/2017 whereby the accused Toufeeq Ahmed was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 12 million.

NAB Chairman said NAB strongly believed in 100 percent development and Zero percent corruption as it was defined as the dishonest or unethical method used by a person entrusted with a position or authority, for personal benefits, in other words, corruption was when a person who was responsible for a task, misused that position for his own profit. Corruption includes bribery and embezzlement and has a greater impact on any economy as corruption was not only a root cause but badly affects the state of economy and standard of living. He said that NAB's effective anti corruption strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement has started excellent dividends.

He said that NAB believes in "Accountability for All" policy with a slogan of NAB's faith-Corruption free Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Masood Alam Khan, DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB.