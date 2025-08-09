Open Menu

NCCIA Arrests Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM

NCCIA arrests accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Faisalabad arrested an accused

involved in illegal access and criminal use of National Highways and Motorway Police’s e-ticketing

system.

NCCIA investigation officer Sub Inspector (SI) Tanveer Hussain said on Saturday that the raid

was conducted in Alipur Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala District Multan where the accused, Muhammad Zahid,

was apprehended on the spot and data was recovered.

The accused unlawfully gained access to the e-ticketing system of Motorway Police and misused it for criminal purposes.

An inquiry under number 2125/2025 and FIR No167/2025 has been registered against him, incorporating

relevant sections of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 25

with sections 419, 420, 468 and 471 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The accused would be presented before the court to obtain physical remand for further

investigation, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan