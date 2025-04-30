NIM's SMC Participats Delegation Visits UAJK,
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) warmly welcomed a high-level delegation of senior civil servants from the 37th Senior Management Course (SMC) of the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar, at its City Campus on Wednesday.
The delegation was received by Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail on behalf of the university administration, along with Dr. Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer. The visit aimed to foster institutional linkages and introduce the participants to the university’s academic environment, achievements, and future development plans.
During the visit, the delegates were given a detailed briefing highlighting UAJK’s academic accomplishments, research milestones, infrastructural development, and community engagement initiatives. A documentary film showcasing the university's journey and key contributions to higher education in the region was also screened.
Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail shared a comprehensive overview of the university’s mission, strategic goals, and expanding academic footprint. The session was moderated by Dr. Mubashar Naqvi, who skillfully facilitated the discussions and ensured active engagement from both sides.
The program concluded with a lively question-and-answer segment, during which the delegates showed keen interest in UAJK’s programs and initiatives.
The visiting officers lauded the university’s academic progress, visionary leadership, and commitment to excellence. They particularly appreciated the warm hospitality and professionalism extended by the UAJK administration during their stay.
As a token of mutual respect and institutional cooperation, souvenirs were exchanged between the representatives of UAJK and NIM Peshawar.
The delegation also visited the Martyrs' Monument located at the City Campus, where they offered Fatiha for the departed souls of the university’s students, faculty, and staff who lost their lives in Earthquake 2005.
The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir values such interactions as important steps toward building collaborative bridges between academia and the civil service. The visit concluded on a positive note, reflecting shared aspirations for continued dialogue and future cooperation.
