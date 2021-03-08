No nation can progress without educated, skilled & trained Youth: Punjab Agriculture Minister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said that no nation could progress without educated, skilled and trained youth and Pakistan is blessed with talented youth.

He urged the academia to educate and equip the youth with new emerging skills adding, the government was actively working to provide modern skills to youth.

The minister said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Green Campus set up under the Prime Minister's 10 billion Trees Tsunami Programme and the launch of various certificates and diploma programs related to modern agricultural machinery, held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Sub-campus Khushab.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, Administrator Sub-Campus Khushab Dr. Ali Abdullah Shah, Deans and Directors of various departments of the University and dignitaries of Khushab District were present.

The minister appreciated the efforts of PMAS-AAUR for starting Livestock Assistant Diploma besides Diploma Program in Modern Agricultural Engineering for the development of modern agriculture.

He said that such initiatives were not only need of the hour to boost agriculture production but also to play a key role in stabilizing the national economy by providing opportunities for economic self-sufficiency to the youth through skilled education.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role for the success of the plantation campaign launched in accordance with the vision of the prime minister to curb the rising environmental issues. He also planted a sapling at Sub-Campus Khushab.

He informed the participants that the ministry of Agriculture was also taking practical steps in this regard and highlighted efforts being made to increase agriculture productivity particularly in the arid areas.

On the occasion, Dr. Qamar uz Zaman said the agricultural development was inevitable without the development of modern agricultural mechanization methods and their skill building.

He highlighted the importance of strong ties and collaboration between educational institutions and industry based on his experience abroad and said that PMAS-AAUR was working on various projects to develop modern technology in collaboration with other organizations to promote agricultural development at the national level.

The VC also thanked the minister for his full cooperation.

Earlier, Dr. Ali Abdullah Shah highlighted campus achievements and explained in detail about the newly launched Modern Agricultural Engineering Certificates and Diploma Programs under the Skilled Youth Scheme of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He said that more new Degree Diploma Programs and Skills Certificates would also be launched in future as well.