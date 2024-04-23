Open Menu

Over 100,000 Students Registered Through PITB's E-Bikes Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Over 100,000 students registered through PITB's e-Bikes Portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The e-Bikes Portal developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for

providing 20,000 interest-free motorcycles on installments to students in Punjab has

successfully registered over 100,000 students.

Through the e-Bikes Portal, students across Punjab have availed themselves of the opportunity

to register for the initiative. More than 16,000 online applications have been received so far

with over 13,500 students applying for petrol bikes and over 3,800 for e-bikes.

This initiative aims at facilitating students by providing easy access to motorcycles through

a down payment and monthly installments scheme. The Punjab government will cover the mark-up

on the down payment and bike's monthly installments.

To be eligible for the bikes, students must

be regular students of government or private graduate colleges/universities, aged 18 or above,

and possess a valid driving license or learner's permit.

In the initial phase, e-bikes will be distributed among students in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Rawalpindi, while petrol bikes will be distributed in other districts. The deadline for applications is April 29, and students can apply at bikes.punjab.gov.pk.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that this transparent system will make it easier for students to obtain bikes, furthering the goal of facilitating education across Punjab.

