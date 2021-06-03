(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have got vacated the house of an overseas Pakistani woman in North Cantt area.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a Masqat-based Pakistani woman had rented out his house worth Rs 10 million for a period of one year. But the tenant occupied the property after expiry of lease agreement.

The occupants harassed her and stole valuables worth Rs 1,100,000 from her house.

The woman contacted Anti-Qabza Cell of Capital City Police Headquarters with a written complaint against the occupant. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the North Cantt police station to review the case. SDPO North Cantt took prompt action and retrieved the possession of the house.

The police handed over the house to the woman and registered a case against the culprits.