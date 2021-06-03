UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Overseas Pak Woman's House Got Vacated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Overseas Pak woman's house got vacated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore police have got vacated the house of an overseas Pakistani woman in North Cantt area.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that a Masqat-based Pakistani woman had rented out his house worth Rs 10 million for a period of one year. But the tenant occupied the property after expiry of lease agreement.

The occupants harassed her and stole valuables worth Rs 1,100,000 from her house.

The woman contacted Anti-Qabza Cell of Capital City Police Headquarters with a written complaint against the occupant. CCPO Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the North Cantt police station to review the case. SDPO North Cantt took prompt action and retrieved the possession of the house.

The police handed over the house to the woman and registered a case against the culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Police Station Women From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

AJK President terms population welfare imperative ..

17 minutes ago

Three kids died in Quetta bomb blast

17 minutes ago

FWMC removes 10,000-ton solid waste in city areas

17 minutes ago

CM Murad declares COVID vaccination mandatory for ..

17 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather with chances of dust raising win ..

17 minutes ago

Russia Wants to Discuss 'Thorny Issues' Related to ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.