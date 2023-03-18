UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Monument Major Attraction For Tourists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Monument major attraction for tourists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Monument is a major source of attraction for foreign dignitaries and domestic tourists at large due to its architectural beauty located at west viewpoint of the Shakarparian hills.

Talking to APP on Saturday, Haroon Waheed, a resident of G-6, said he along his family visited a Pakistan Monument and enjoyed a lot by visiting Pakistan Monument's museum that reflecting and representing magnificent and rich cultural heritage and history of the country.

He said Pakistan Monument had designed and constructed with a very unique style, adding that the architectural marvel commemorates the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and symbolizes the patriotism of the Pakistani people.

"The Monument's cleanliness and location besides Shakarparian hills is a source of inspiration for visitors and they love to visit the historical site to refresh their memories regarding Pakistan history and historical perspective," he said.

Amna Ali, a resident of Lahore, said the lovely winter season and peaceful atmosphere is also a key factor for our trip to enjoy the day.

She apprised that security arrangement was laudable and commendable.

She said there is dire need to further improve and modernize the cleanliness system and availability of other facilities as well. "People belonging to every segment of society are visiting the Pakistan Monument." Amna further said that its unique design and the scenic location has made its one of the most famous monuments of the country and making it one of the top places to visit in Islamabad and Rawalpindi twin cities.

It is pertinent to mention here, the idea to create a national monument in Islamabad was first proposed by former President Pervez Musharraf. The government laid the foundation stone in 2004. In 2005, the Council of Architects and Town Planners organized an architecture competition to select a design for the landmark.

The concept was simple that the monument had to signify a sovereign state and the strength of its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Pervez Musharraf Martyrs Shaheed Visit Rawalpindi SITE Family Government Top Love

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

20 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

55 minutes ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

1 hour ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.