Pakistan Stock Exchange To Return To Standard Operating Timings

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Pakistan Stock Exchange is to return to standard operating hours from Monday July 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Stock Exchange is to return to standard operating hours from Monday July 13, 2020.

The Designated Time schedule (DTS) has been announced as from Monday to Thursday market will open at 9:30 am and closes at : 3:30 pm and a trade rectification session extended by 15 Minutes,said a press release issued by psx here on Saturday.

And on the Friday market to open at 9:15 am and finally would be closed at 4:30 pm.

This is a positive development for the Stock Market and will encourage investors and market participants to fully take part in Capital Market related activities.

Managing director (MD) pakistan stock exchange (PSX)Farrukh Khan, speaking about the reversion to normal timings at the Exchange, said, "It is with great pleasure that I announce that Pakistan Stock Exchange is reverting to normal market timings.

He said that this will help propagate normal market activities and is an encouraging development for the post COVID-19 economy.

This gives positive vibes for flattening of the curve in terms of the pandemic". Mr. Khan further stated, "The Government, SECP, and SBP have taken numerous steps in the current year which are having a positive impact on the Capital Markets of Pakistan."

More Stories From Pakistan

