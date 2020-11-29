UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Closes Down 91 Quack Centres In 11 Cities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

PHC closes down 91 quack centres in 11 cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 91 quack centres in 11 districts during the last seven days.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 648 treatment centres across the province and sealed 91 of quacks.

Among the quackery centres, 12 each were sealed in Toba Tek Singh and Rawalpindi, 11 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock, nine each in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar, eight in Sahiwal, seven in Rahim Yar Khan, six in Chiniot and five in Muzaffargarh.

In Lahore, Habib Suleman Medical and Research Centre of Shahid Hussain Sheikh was sealed.

The PHC spokesperson said that so far the commission had sealed 28,871 fake treatment centreand also imposed fine on quacks.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine Sahiwal Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalnagar Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Toba Tek Singh Attock Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

16 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

46 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.