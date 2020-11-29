PHC closes down 91 quack centres in 11 cities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) closed down 91 quack centres in 11 districts during the last seven days.

According to the PHC spokesperson on Sunday, the PHC enforcement teams raided 648 treatment centres across the province and sealed 91 of quacks.

Among the quackery centres, 12 each were sealed in Toba Tek Singh and Rawalpindi, 11 each in Dera Ghazi Khan and Attock, nine each in Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar, eight in Sahiwal, seven in Rahim Yar Khan, six in Chiniot and five in Muzaffargarh.

In Lahore, Habib Suleman Medical and Research Centre of Shahid Hussain Sheikh was sealed.

The PHC spokesperson said that so far the commission had sealed 28,871 fake treatment centreand also imposed fine on quacks.