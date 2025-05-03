PM grieved over Prof. Sajid Mir’s death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Jammat Ahle Hadith, Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister said that late Sajid Mir had been a foresighted political personality and Islamic scholar whose demise had created a vacuum in the national political scene, which could hardly be filled.

Late Mir always raised his voice against extremism and sectarianism, which was a golden chapter in his contributions for politics and religion.

He also shared his and the entire nation’s sympathies with the bereaved family in this hour of grief.