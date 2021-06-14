UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Imran Khan Desires Uplift Of All Federating Units On Equal Basis: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 02:14 PM

PM Imran Khan desires uplift of all federating units on equal basis: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical measures to ensure sustainable development in the country by providing level-playing field to each federating unit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical measures to ensure sustainable development in the country by providing level-playing field to each federating unit.

"Imran Khan desires all-encompassing development as he is prime minister of entire country including Sindh," said Farrukh in a news statement while pointing out special allocations for socioeconomic uplift of different federating units in the Federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

He said the federal government had earmarked Rs98 billion for Karachi Transmission Plan, Rs40 billion for development of Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 20 billion for South Balochistan and Rs19.5 billion for uplift of 14 districts of Sindh.

The special packages were meant to remove resources' disparity among various areas of the country, he added.

Farrukh regarded the prime minister's special package of Rs446 billion for socioeconomic development of 14 underdeveloped districts of Sindh as a 'gift'.

He said those districts are: Badin, Hyderabad, Larkana, Tandoyar, Dadu, Jacobabad, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Ghotki.

The completion of those socioeconomic projects would mark a new era of development in Khairpur, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Shikarpur and Sukkur, he added.

The minister said the provincial share from the federal divisible pool would increase to Rs3.41 trillion in the next fiscal year with an increase of 25 per cent.

He decried bad governance in Sindh and said that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) had ruled the province for the last three consecutive terms, but completely failed to deliver in the province, especially during the last couple of years.

Farrukh said the people of Sindh including Karachi were fed up with the PPP's corruption, plundering and fake accounts.

He said all the records of increasingly spreading pauperdom and deadly diseases in the interior Sindh had been broken, but the 'callous' provincial government was not paying any heed to these issues.

He said that the people of Sindh had started now uprising against the provincial government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Balochistan Prime Minister Budget Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Shikarpur Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki All From Government Share Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Krejcikova into WTA top 15 after French Open victo ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

2 minutes ago

Lawyer of Russia's Sapega Vows to Appeal Minsk's R ..

2 minutes ago

Congratulations Pour in From Around World as Benne ..

17 minutes ago

One Killed, 16 Injured as Van Crashes Into Truck i ..

17 minutes ago

Losing finalist Tsitsipas jumps one place in ATP t ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.