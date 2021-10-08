UrduPoint.com

PMD Indicates Transition From Summer To Autumn As Rain Likely In Various Parts

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as rain likely in various parts

A westerly wave likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Sunday will bring rain in various parts of the country during the next few days, indicating transition from Summer season to Autumn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A westerly wave likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Sunday will bring rain in various parts of the country during the next few days, indicating transition from Summer season to Autumn.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain spell will decrease the night temperatures significantly in the upper parts of the country and the day temperatures mildly.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening or night to Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from Sunday evening or night and Monday.

Wind-thunderstorms are also expected in Central and South Punjab during Sunday evening or night and Monday.

About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the weather conditions are likely to transit from Summer to Autumn in upper parts.

Day temperatures would be mild in upper parts of the country, while night temperatures are expected to fall gradually in coming days.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures in upper or central parts of the country.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Abbottabad Punjab Swat Alert Gujrat Mansehra Kohat Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Charsadda Nowshera Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Malakand Swabi Shangla Attock Buner May Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack ..

Governor Balochistan expresses concerns over lack of modern gynecology OPD

1 minute ago
 CCoE approves summary to establish new LNG termina ..

CCoE approves summary to establish new LNG terminals

1 minute ago
 WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since Nov ..

WTI Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 2014

1 minute ago
 US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

US stocks edge down after disappointing jobs data

1 minute ago
 Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic lev ..

Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws ..

Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.