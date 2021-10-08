PMD indicates transition from Summer to Autumn as rain likely in various parts

A westerly wave likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Sunday will bring rain in various parts of the country during the next few days, indicating transition from Summer season to Autumn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A westerly wave likely to enter the upper parts of the country on Sunday will bring rain in various parts of the country during the next few days, indicating transition from Summer season to Autumn.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the rain spell will decrease the night temperatures significantly in the upper parts of the country and the day temperatures mildly.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm (isolated heavy falls) with light snowfall over high mountains are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Sunday evening or night to Tuesday.

Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Kohat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal and Lahore from Sunday evening or night and Monday.

Wind-thunderstorms are also expected in Central and South Punjab during Sunday evening or night and Monday.

About the possible impacts, the PMD indicated that the weather conditions are likely to transit from Summer to Autumn in upper parts.

Day temperatures would be mild in upper parts of the country, while night temperatures are expected to fall gradually in coming days.

Windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures in upper or central parts of the country.

The met office has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.