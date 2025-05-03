Police Nab Women Beggars Using Children Without Legal Custody
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Hyderabad police have arrested 14 female beggars who were compelling children to beg without permission of their mothers or having the rightful custody of those children.The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that those suspects were rounded up in raids led by In Charge Human Rights Cell Maria Sario in the limits of Bhitai Nagar, Qasimabad and GOR police stations.According to him, the action was taken on the instructions of SSP Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abedin Memon."Some of the minors were found to be belonging to different families while others were left on the roads by their parents to switch spots for begging," he told.
He added the rescued children were safely handed over to their real parents.He pointed out that 2 alarming concerns emerged during the operation as unidentified children were seen being used for begging purposes and no valid identity documents were provided by the detainees.He apprised that the suspects though claimed that they belonged to other districts.The detainees were in police custody as further investigation in the matter was underway.
The Hyderabad police and the district administration have reaffirmed their commitment to protecting vulnerable children and taking strict action against those involved in such heinous practices.
APP/zmb/
