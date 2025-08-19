PRCS teams providing immediate relief to rain-hit communities: Farzhana Naek

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Emergency response teams of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) are actively working on the ground to provide immediate relief and assistance to communities affected by the ongoing monsoon rain spells, floods, and landslides in different regions of the country.

PRCS Chairperson Mrs Farzhana Naek, in a statement on Tuesday, said ,”Our emergency response teams have swiftly mobilized to support communities impacted by the ongoing monsoon rains and landslides across the country.”

The teams, she said, were working tirelessly in close coordination with the government and district administrations to ensure timely relief and support to the affected population.

The teams were also on alert in areas identified as disaster-prone during the ongoing monsoon rains to ensure timely response and assistance to vulnerable communities, she added.

Mrs Farzana Naek emphasised the PRCS commitment to strengthening coordinated humanitarian response.

Meanwhile, PRCS Secretary General Abaid Ullah Khan chaired the Movement Coordination meeting here at the PRCS National Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Movement partners, including the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), German Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, British Red Cross, Turkish Red Crescent, as well as provincial branch representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Merged Areas, and Gilgit Baltistan.

The PRCS swift response during the ongoing monsoon spell was also appreciated by IFRC Secretary General Jagan Chapagain, IFRC Regional Director for Asia Pacific Mr. Alexander Matheou, and the Netherlands Red Cross via their official social media platforms on X.

“The PRCS NHQ in coordination with respective provincial branches, are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and stands ready to scale up its operations wherever with the facilitation of Movement partners, government institutions and other stakeholders for strengthening the response and preparedness efforts,” a PRCS spokesman said.