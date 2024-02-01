President HCCI Commends PFC Role For Helping Public, Business Community
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:43 PM
The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCC&I) Adeel Siddiqui has said that police facilitation centre (PFC) set up in the city was actively working to facilitate people on important matters
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCC&I) Adeel Siddiqui has said that police facilitation centre (PFC) set up in the city was actively working to facilitate people on important matters.
As per the statement issued on Thursday, the President HCCI while speaking to PFC staff during his visit to the centre said that the Center was providing a corporate sector environment to visitors and the general public under the supervision of DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo and SSP Amjad Shaikh.
He further said that the Center was providing services for learning driving license, rent agreement registration, family dispute resolutions, character certificates and travel relevant documents to the people including business community.
President HCCI appreciated the PFC’s work as people were being treated in a dignified manner.
He emphasized the need for the establishment of a driving license branch, camera monitoring safe city project and 15 Command and Control Centre in PFC. He said that a regular funds mechanism should be put in place for the Center for continuity of these facilities. Mirza Hassan Masood, Chairman HCCI law and order sub-committee also lauded PFC’s role for the public and business community. Incharge PFC Sikandar Mustafa welcomed the visiting HCCI delegation and briefed them regarding PFC’s setup.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam once again secures top 5 in ICC Test Rankings
MFA thesis display inaugurated
531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January
2-day exhibition of UHE students' works begins
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election prepa ..
Need urged for digital integration of agriculture data to explore regional poten ..
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencie ..
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered
PU Institute signs MoU to promote safe, legal migration
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MFA thesis display inaugurated24 minutes ago
-
531 POs, 461 CAs among 2441 criminals arrested during January25 minutes ago
-
Orientation session on Code of Conduct of general election held25 minutes ago
-
DC Lower Kohistan chairs coordination committee meeting to review election preparations28 minutes ago
-
Provision of necessary facilities to public basic responsibility of govt agencies. Wafaqi Mohtasib28 minutes ago
-
Eminent music director M Ashraf remembered28 minutes ago
-
President for expanding trade, cultural ties with Russia, Italy, Mongolia28 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for free, fair elections in country: Gohar38 minutes ago
-
Sargodha-Ajnala Road inaugurated35 minutes ago
-
Caretaker govt fully prepared & committed to hold elections on Feb 8: Solangi35 minutes ago
-
Exhibition showcasing students’ projects starts at UHE35 minutes ago
-
Samundri Rescue-1122 station inspected35 minutes ago