President HCCI commends PFC role for helping public, business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCC&I) Adeel Siddiqui has said that police facilitation centre (PFC) set up in the city was actively working to facilitate people on important matters.

As per the statement issued on Thursday, the President HCCI while speaking to PFC staff during his visit to the centre said that the Center was providing a corporate sector environment to visitors and the general public under the supervision of DIG Hyderabad Tariq Razaq Dharejo and SSP Amjad Shaikh.

He further said that the Center was providing services for learning driving license, rent agreement registration, family dispute resolutions, character certificates and travel relevant documents to the people including business community.

President HCCI appreciated the PFC’s work as people were being treated in a dignified manner.

He emphasized the need for the establishment of a driving license branch, camera monitoring safe city project and 15 Command and Control Centre in PFC. He said that a regular funds mechanism should be put in place for the Center for continuity of these facilities. Mirza Hassan Masood, Chairman HCCI law and order sub-committee also lauded PFC’s role for the public and business community. Incharge PFC Sikandar Mustafa welcomed the visiting HCCI delegation and briefed them regarding PFC’s setup.