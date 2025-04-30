Prosperity Of Country Is Interlinked With Welfare Of Working Class: Ayaz
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 09:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the working class is the backbone of national progress and development, and safeguarding their rights is a shared responsibility of all segments of society.
He said that islam has conferred a high status upon labourers, quoting the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who said: “Allah loves the person who earns through honest labor and seeks lawful sustenance.”
These remarks were made by the Speaker in his message on the occasion of International Workers’ Day, observed globally on May 1st to honour the sacrifices and contributions of workers.
Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the martyrs of the Chicago labour movement who laid down their lives for the protection of workers’ rights.
He said that this day serves as a reminder of our commitment to uplift the dignity, welfare, safety, and living standards of labourers across the nation.
Ayaz Sadiq reiterated that a prosperous and stable Pakistan is due to the dedication, resilience, and hard work of its labour force.
He said the Parliament of Pakistan is fully committed to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring they receive a dignified standard of living.
The Speaker reaffirmed the resolve that every possible step will be taken for the welfare, safety, and legal protection of the labour class.
He highlighted that the National Assembly recently passed the Workers’ Rights Protection Bill 2025, which ensures the implementation of government-mandated minimum wages, mandatory worker registration, and workplace safety measures.
He urged all political parties and relevant institutions to play an active role in legislating and shaping policies aimed at the betterment of workers’ lives.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, remarked that Labour Day reminds us of the historic struggles and sacrifices made by workers.
He emphasized that the dream of a developed Pakistan can not be realized without empowering and supporting the labour force.
Ghulam Mustafa He said that the Parliament has always remained steadfast in its commitment to the protection and welfare of workers through effective legislation.
He reaffirmed that the dignity, respect, and rights of workers will be ensured at every level of governance.
