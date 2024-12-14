SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that providing relief to masses and bringing comfort in their lives were the top most priority of the present elected government.

Addressing people after inaguration of NADRA Office at Khwazakkela tehsil here, Engr Amir Muqam said that people of Upper Swat would get computerized identity cards and other services of NADRA at their doorsteps.

He said that Khwazakhela NADRA office would be converted into mega centre equipped with all facilities to facilitate people of Upper Swat.

Engr Amir Muqam said that politics of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PMLN President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif revolved around welfare of masses and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that PMLN Govt has completed record uplift projects whether it was electricity, gas, roads, schools and colleges in Swat despite of lack of political mandate since 2013.

He said that state-of-the art Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Mingora was constructed by the PMLN Govt that provide quality healthcare services to patients of the province.

Due to prudent economic and financial policies of the present elected government, he said that rate of price hike was slashed to single digit, and stock exchange received record upward growth.

On the other hand, he said that PTI Govt despite 3rd term in office has failed to deliver on all fronts.

Without naming ex Minister Murad Saeed, he said that a former Federal Minister of Communications had failed to construct a single mega road or culvert in Swat.

He said that problems of masses were increased manifolds in KP due to negative politicking of the PTI leaders.

Engr Amir Muqam said that PTI has lacked plans to combat terrorism and improve the province's economy.

Instead to focus on Kurram security situation, he said that CM KP concentrated on Nov 26 aimless agitation and left PTI workers alone in harsh weather at Islamabad.

He claimed that PTI has badly damaged the national economy and tried to pitch institutions against each others.

Engr Amir Muqam claimed that PTI has started losing people support in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as evident of Nov 26 flopped agitation due to its persistent agitation politics and there would be hardly any political worker to accept PTI ticket in future elections.

He said that a strong democratic government was the only solution to take the country out of existing challenges and address people problems.

Engr Amir Muqam said that process of devolopment would continue in the country and relief to be provided to masses.

Amir Muqam said that he always stood with people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa in all difficult situation whether it was earthquake, floods or war against terrorism and would never left them alone.

The Federal Minister said that people of Swat had rendered great sacrifices for the motherland.

He held sacrifices of SHO the other day in high esteem. Earlier he heard concerns of people and directed NADARA to facilitate masses.

