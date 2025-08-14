Public Honors Forefathers As Independence Day Celebrations Sweep Pakistan & AJK: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National pride is at its height as Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir mark Independence Day on Thursday (today) with colorful celebrations, digital tributes and a renewed remembrance of the sacrifices that built the nation.
From Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, people expressed their patriotism through rallies, cultural programs and fireworks displays, while paying heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by their forefathers in the struggle for a separate
homeland, said media channel reports.
Schools, government buildings and public spaces were adorned in green and white, echoing with patriotic songs and slogans, the report added.
Leading media outlets provided live coverage of flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades and public celebrations across the nation, said a citizen of Islamabad.
Social media platforms were flooded with videos, images and messages of solidarity, as citizens shared memories and reflections on Pakistan’s journey, report further added.
Special transmissions aired documentaries and talk shows highlighting the sacrifices of the Pakistan Movement, with analysts and historians urging the youth to uphold the vision and values of the founding fathers.
Citizens from various cities shared their excitement and pride. “Every year, we celebrate with greater enthusiasm, it is a reminder of how far we’ve come,” said a citizen from Lahore.
In Karachi, a university student expressed, “The spirit of unity is stronger than ever and the Independence Day sales have made it even more special for families.”
In Muzaffarabad, an elderly person commented, “We honor our forefathers by celebrating together, showing that freedom is cherished deeply here.”
Bakery shops across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have also seen a significant surge in sales as people marked Independence Day with festive treats.
Specially decorated cakes featuring the national flag, green and white icing and patriotic messages became hugely popular.
On the other side, youngsters, politicians and celebrities flooded social media with passionate messages celebrating Pakistan’s Independence Day.
A social media influencer shared a post on facebook, “Proud to be Pakistani, let us honor our past by building a brighter future!” Meanwhile, young activists in Lahore shared vibrant videos of street celebrations, expressing hope and unity.
