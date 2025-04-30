- Home
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Grieved Over Loss Of Five Lives In Gas Cylinder Explosion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of five lives in a gas cylinder explosion on Ravi Road, Lahore.
Extending her heartfelt condolences, the chief minister conveyed sympathies to the bereaved families and shared in their grief.
In response to the incident, CM Maryam Nawaz directed the authorities to intensify the crackdown on the sale and purchase of substandard gas cylinders, emphasizing that such negligence is unacceptable and must be curbed with immediate effect.
