Qaiser Sheikh Inspects Development Projects In His Constituency

Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment and Chairman of the board of Investment (BOI) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh conducted a comprehensive review of ongoing development projects in his constituency, inspecting various sites including parks, roads and infrastructure projects.

Sheikh emphasized the importance of quality construction, timely completion and transparency in these projects.

"We are working on several key initiatives in his constituency", he said.

"These include a central sewage system project to address long-standing drainage issues, prioritizing development projects based on public needs and wishes and holding an open court session on May 5 to directly hear citizen grievances" he further said.

Additionally, a rally is planned for the same day to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

Sheikh assured that the projects are being completed with the people's needs in mind and pledged to provide the best facilities to the public.

He also met with his constituency's citizens listened to their problems and offered condolences to a bereaved family.

