Railways minister conducts surprise inspection at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi made an unannounced visit to Lahore Railway Station on Thursday, engaging directly with passengers to gather feedback on services. During his inspection, the Minister assured commuters, “You will see improvements in our services with each passing day.

”

The Minister thoroughly reviewed the station’s cleanliness standards and food quality, emphasizing the need for enhanced passenger experience. He also assessed the ongoing installation of escalators, a key upgrade aimed at improving accessibility.

In a bid to elevate passenger comfort, Abbasi issued directives for a complete overhaul of the waiting area and business lounge, setting a 60-day deadline for completion. Additionally, he instructed authorities to expedite the installation of air conditioning in the waiting area to ensure swift improvements.