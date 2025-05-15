Railways Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection At Lahore Railway Station
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi made an unannounced visit to Lahore Railway Station on Thursday, engaging directly with passengers to gather feedback on services. During his inspection, the Minister assured commuters, “You will see improvements in our services with each passing day.
”
The Minister thoroughly reviewed the station’s cleanliness standards and food quality, emphasizing the need for enhanced passenger experience. He also assessed the ongoing installation of escalators, a key upgrade aimed at improving accessibility.
In a bid to elevate passenger comfort, Abbasi issued directives for a complete overhaul of the waiting area and business lounge, setting a 60-day deadline for completion. Additionally, he instructed authorities to expedite the installation of air conditioning in the waiting area to ensure swift improvements.
Recent Stories
Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2025
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CEO health visits THQ hospital7 minutes ago
-
SLA holds lecture on research methods27 minutes ago
-
NADRA develops mobile app for online birth, death registration47 minutes ago
-
Trade union organizes thanksgiving ceremony47 minutes ago
-
Three killed in a road accident57 minutes ago
-
Met office issues warning urging citizens to take drastic measures as temperatures hit 42°C1 hour ago
-
Kohistani, Arora to represent Pakistan at Pope Leo’s oath-taking ceremony in Vatican City2 hours ago
-
Pak High Commission Ottawa observes Youm-e-Tashakur2 hours ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness efforts2 hours ago
-
Pak diaspora, Embassy in Paris observe Youm-e-Tashakur2 hours ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts inspection in DIKhan3 hours ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts mock exercise to tackle possible flood situation3 hours ago