Open Menu

Rain-wind Thunderstorm, Snowfall, Hailstorm Predicted

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall, hailstorm predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more rain-wind thunderstorms, and snowfall over the hills with isolated heavy rain hailstorms in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rain is predicted in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts.

Heavy rain snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads and may cause landslides in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Tourists are advised to be cautious.

Rain Recorded in (mm): Pashat-Bajaur 57, Saidu Sharif and Pattan 55 (each), Kalam 52, Dir 49, Peshawar (Airport 46, City 43), Balakot and Malamjaba 44 (each), Takht Bai and Ghalani 41 (each), Mirkhani 40, Cherat 32, Drosh 30, Landikotal 29, Risalpur and Parachinar 25 (each), Chitral 21, Kakul 17, Kohat 15, Bannu 14, Timergara 08 and DI Khan Trace.

Snow recorded (in inches): Kalam 24, Malamjaba 18 and Chitral 01.

Lowest Temperature (in °C): Kalam -05.

Peshawar 69, Swabi 106, DI Khan 174, Abbottabad 81.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot May Airport

Recent Stories

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

16 minutes ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

19 minutes ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

17 hours ago
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan