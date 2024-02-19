Rain-wind Thunderstorm, Snowfall, Hailstorm Predicted
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 12:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Monday predicted more rain-wind thunderstorms, and snowfall over the hills with isolated heavy rain hailstorms in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Rain is predicted in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Tank and DI Khan districts.
Heavy rain snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads and may cause landslides in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad.
Tourists are advised to be cautious.
Rain Recorded in (mm): Pashat-Bajaur 57, Saidu Sharif and Pattan 55 (each), Kalam 52, Dir 49, Peshawar (Airport 46, City 43), Balakot and Malamjaba 44 (each), Takht Bai and Ghalani 41 (each), Mirkhani 40, Cherat 32, Drosh 30, Landikotal 29, Risalpur and Parachinar 25 (each), Chitral 21, Kakul 17, Kohat 15, Bannu 14, Timergara 08 and DI Khan Trace.
Snow recorded (in inches): Kalam 24, Malamjaba 18 and Chitral 01.
Lowest Temperature (in °C): Kalam -05.
Peshawar 69, Swabi 106, DI Khan 174, Abbottabad 81.
APP/ash/
