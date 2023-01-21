Rain with snowfall over hills predicted for most KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that rain with snowfall over the hills and isolated thunderstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

It said that scattered light rain with isolated thunderstorms is likely to occur over Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Isolated drizzle is also likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

However, light rain occurred in Dir, Mansehra, Swat, Nowshera, Bajaur, and Buner districts.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Dir 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam, Bajaur (Pashat) & Buner 01 (each), Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 19/06, Chitral 10/-2, Timergara 13/02, Dir 12/-1, Mirkhani 07/-2, Kalam 10/-07, Drosh 11/00, Saidu Sharif 14/00, Pattan 15/07, Malam Jabba 03/-6, Takht Bhai 18/00, Kakul 11/02, Balakot 15/03, Parachinar 10/-4, Bannu 22/01, Cherat 10/03, D.I. Khan 22/07.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -07°C in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber each and -06°C in Malam Jabba.