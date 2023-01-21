UrduPoint.com

Rain With Snowfall Over Hills Predicted For Most KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Rain with snowfall over hills predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that rain with snowfall over the hills and isolated thunderstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Mohmand and Khyber districts.

It said that scattered light rain with isolated thunderstorms is likely to occur over Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Isolated drizzle is also likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, and North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

However, light rain occurred in Dir, Mansehra, Swat, Nowshera, Bajaur, and Buner districts.

Rain Recorded (in mm): Dir 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Kalam, Bajaur (Pashat) & Buner 01 (each), Kakul & Risalpur Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 19/06, Chitral 10/-2, Timergara 13/02, Dir 12/-1, Mirkhani 07/-2, Kalam 10/-07, Drosh 11/00, Saidu Sharif 14/00, Pattan 15/07, Malam Jabba 03/-6, Takht Bhai 18/00, Kakul 11/02, Balakot 15/03, Parachinar 10/-4, Bannu 22/01, Cherat 10/03, D.I. Khan 22/07.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -07°C in Kalam and Tirah valley of Khyber each and -06°C in Malam Jabba.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in U ..

Racing defeat Boca to win Argentine Super Cup in UAE

17 minutes ago
 UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

2 hours ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

2 hours ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

2 hours ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.