Rain/thunderstorm likely in most parts of country on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Upper/Central Punjab on Wednesday.

However, the Met Office predicted that heavy falls/ hailstorm is also likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the forecast period.

According to Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country and likely to intensify and grip the upper parts during next 24 hours.

During the past 24 hour, the rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Punjab and upper Sindh.

Weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 64, Pattan 45, Dir (Upper 51, Lower 15), Balakot 30, Chitral 28, Malam Jabba 23, Kakul 21, Drosh 09, DI Khan (City 12 A/P 03), Mirkhani 13, Bacha Khan Airport, 07, Peshawar City 07, Bannu, Parachinar 05, Cherat 04, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astor 45, Bagrote 15, Chillas, Gilgit 09, Skardu 05, Gupis 04, Bunji 03, Balochistan: Zhob 12, Barkhan, Chaman.

07, Khuzdar 04, Panjgur 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, Airport 34), Rawalakot 29, Garhi Dupatta 28, Kotli 13. Punjab: Murree 24, Attock 07, Mandi Bahauddin 09, Islamabad (City 06, Saidpur 05. Airport, Bokra 04, Golra 03), Bahawalpur (City 05, Airport 02), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 06, Chaklala 04, Kachehri 03 ), Mangla 09, Gujrat 04, Sialkot (City 04, A/P 02), Jhelum 05, Bhakkar, Gujranwala, Kot Adu, Noorpur Thal, TT Singh 02, Multan (City 02, Airport 01), Faisalabad, Jhang , Narowal, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Sargodha, DG Khan City 01, Sindh: Sukkur 22, Larkana 10, Jacobabad 11, Mohenjodaro 09, Dadu, 03, Rohri 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (°C):Mithi 43, Chhor 41 and Tando jam 40.