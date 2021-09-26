UrduPoint.com

Rate Of Corona Positive Cases In KP On Decline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The rate of positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours has been recorded at 2.4%, Health Department report said here on Sunday.

For the first time in all the districts of the province, the rate of daily positive cases is less than 10%, Health Department reports said.

It says that the highest number of positive cases was recorded in Shangla as 7%. The rate of daily positive cases in Upper Dir was 6%, in Peshawar and Karak it was 5%, the report of the Health Department said.

However, the report revealed that the rate of positive cases in 16 districts of the province is still zero while the rate of cases in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is less than 5%.

