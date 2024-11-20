Revolutionary initiatives underway for welfare of senior citizens: The Sindh Social Welfare Minister Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur

The Sindh Social Welfare Minister Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur, Wednesday, said that Sindh government has launched comprehensive projects including issuance of Senior Citizen Cards, establishment of Old Age Homes and formulation of care standards under the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Social Welfare Minister Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur, Wednesday, said that Sindh government has launched comprehensive projects including issuance of Senior Citizen Cards, establishment of Old Age Homes and formulation of care standards under the Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Act 2014.

The minister while speaking at an event, informed that there were approximately 3.7 million people aged 60 or above in Sindh according to NADRA statistics and it is our duty to provide them with their rights and necessary facilities.

Mir Tariq Talpur announced that Senior Citizen Cards will ensure easy access of senior citizens to healthcare facilities and other benefits.

He added that the Social Welfare Department was soon going to establish Senior Citizen Welfare Committees at the district level to address the issues of senior citizens promptly.

The plan to establish Old Age Homes in every district of the province is underway and in the next phase such centers will be set up in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana, he said and added, "Our goal is to ensure that there is at least one Old Age Home in every district of Sindh.

"

The minister mentioned that the Senior Citizen Center in Karachi Central will be restored within a few months while new centers were being established in Karachi Korangi, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Umerkot, Tharparkar,

Thatta, Badin, Naushahro Feroze, and Sujawal. Schemes in Shikarpur and Dadu will also commence this year, he added.

The Department of Social Welfare, in collaboration with HelpAge International, has also prepared SOPs for Old Age Homes to provide residents with the best facilities of healthcare, recreation, and security.

"The welfare of senior citizens is among the top priorities of our government. Through these initiatives, we aim to ensure that senior citizens in Sindh secure a dignified place in society," Mir Tariq Talpur emphasized and appealed to the public to play their role in making these initiatives successful and to help needy senior citizens taking benefit of these projects.