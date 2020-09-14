UrduPoint.com
River Indus Continues Flow Normal: FFC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:38 PM

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus was flowing in Low Flood at "Guddu-Sukkur-Kotri Reaches" whereas it was in normal flow condition at rest of the locations (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Taunsa)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus was flowing in Low Flood at "Guddu-Sukkur-Kotri Reaches" whereas it was in normal flow condition at rest of the locations (Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma & Taunsa).

According to daily FFC report on Monday, other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) were flowing normal.

Tarbela and Mangla Reservoirs continue to maintain their Maximum Conservation Levels (MCLs) of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet since 28th August 2020 and 1st September 2020 respectively.

A fresh trough of shallow Westerly Wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak Seasonal Low still persists over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas. According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather was expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated thunderstorm/ rain may occur over Rawalpindi Division (Punjab), Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Southern & Southeastern Sindh and Northeastern Balochistan including the upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum during the same period. No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours.

For the ensuing 48 hours, FFD, Lahore, has predicted scattered thunderstorm/ rain over Southern Punjab, whereas isolated thunderstorm/ rain over Punjab (Rawalpindi Division), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara & Peshawar Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan including upper catchments of Rivers Indus & Jhelum.

