River Indus Continues To Flow In High Flood At Kotri: FFC

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

River Indus continues to flow in high flood at Kotri: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood flows in River Indus at Kotri are gradually receding but it is still flowing in "High Flood".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that flood flows in River Indus at Kotri are gradually receding but it is still flowing in "High Flood".

According to daily FFC report on Tuesday, all other main rivers of Indus River System (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi & Sutlej) including River Indus at rest of its control structures i.e. Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma, Taunsa, Guddu & Sukkur are discharging normal flows.

Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level of 1550.00 feet since August 28, 2022 whereas water level in Mangla Dam is 1192.60 feet against its MCL: 1242 feet (47.20 % storage still left). Present combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma & Mangla Reservoirs is 9.969 MAF (i.e. 74.06 % of 13.461 MAF).

A well-marked low pressure area lies over Central parts of Madhya Pradesh (India) which may affect the upper catchments of Eastern Rivers (Sutlej, Ravi & Chenab) from 17th September, 2022.

Trough of "Westerly Wave" earlier over Northern parts of Pakistan lies over Kashmir and adjoining areas with "Seasonal Low" lies over Western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating into Southern Punjab and Sindh upto 5000 feet.

Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, has predicated scattered thunderstorm/rain of "moderate intensity" over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha & Gujranwala Divisions), Southeastern Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu & D.I. Khan Divisions) including upper catchments of all the Major Rivers of Indus River System during the next 24 hours.

Isolated thunderstorm/rain of "light to moderate intensity" may also occur over Lahore, Faisalabad,Sahiwal, Multan, D.G Khan & Bahawalpur Divisions of Punjab and Northeastern Balochistan during the said period.

