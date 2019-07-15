UrduPoint.com
River Jhelum Can Experience High Flood: FFC

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 07:16 PM

River Jhelum can experience high flood: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that under the influence of prevailing weather system, sharp peaks of high flood may be experienced in Jhelum River upstream of Mangla from July 16-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that under the influence of prevailing weather system, sharp peaks of high flood may be experienced in Jhelum River upstream of Mangla from July 16-19.

According to daily FFC report on Monday, low to medium flood in local nullahs (Hasri, Bein, Basanter, Ujh, Jhajri, Kather and Deg (tributaries of River Ravi) and (Palku, Aik and Bhimber (tributaries of River Chenab), besides, hill torrents of D.G. Khan Division was also expected during the said period.

Meanwhile Rivers Indus and Kabul was still in low and medium flood at Chashma Barrage) and at Warsak � Nowshera Reach) respectively, while all rivers were flowing normal, said the report.

The actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicated that combined live storage of Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs stood at 4.716 MAF which was 34.47 per cent of the total combined live storage capacity.

At present deep trough of Westerly wave persist over Northern parts of Pakistan. Also marked seasonal low prevails over Northern Balochistan with its trough extending Northwards.

This seasonal low is bringing moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea which are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) Lahore predicted scattered thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy falls including one or two very heavy Falls over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sargodha and D.G. Khan Divisions of Punjab, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I.Khan Divisions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides over the upper catchments of all major rivers during the next 24 hours.

FFD, Lahore has also predicted isolated thunderstorm/rain over Bahawalpur and Multan Divisions (Punjab) and Northeastern parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy intensity rainfall with one or two very heavy falls might occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sargodha Divisions (Punjab), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the upper catchments of all major rivers during July 16-19 .

