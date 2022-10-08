Saad Rafique for taking forward 'Thar Coal Transportation Project'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique has directed the authorities to take forward Thar Coal Transportation Project on priority basis as it was a big challenge.

Presiding over a meeting at Pakistan Railways (PR) Headquarters here on Saturday, he further directed to make a uniform design policy for vending stalls of railways.

Saad Rafique expressed satisfaction over the punctuality and occupancy of passenger trains being run up to Karachi. The minister said that private sector should be taken on board to ensure cleanliness of 20 big railway stations and trains.

Quetta Zahedan section should be upgraded and freight operation should be expedited, he maintained.