Saudi Envoy Shares Rare Photos Of King Saud's Historic Visit To Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, on Thursday took to his social media platform 'X' to unveil a series of memorial photographs capturing the monumental trip of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, on Thursday took to his social media platform 'X' to unveil a series of memorial photographs capturing the monumental trip of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Pakistan.
The photos shed light on the King's journey, particularly his departure from Karachi on April 25, 1954, marking a significant chapter in Saudi-Pakistan relations.
King Saud's visit was laden with diplomatic significance and cultural exchanges. After traversing through Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, the King Saud left an indelible mark on the hearts of the Pakistani people.
During his stay in Karachi, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in law by the prestigious Karachi University, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.
The visual narrative shared by Dr. Naif on social media encapsulates the grandeur of the era, portraying King Saud's departure from Karachi aboard the Saudi vessel, Amir Saud. This momentous event not only symbolized the culmination of a historic visit but also highlighted the mutual respect and admiration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
Moreover, King Saud's legacy endures in Karachi, where he settled the Saudabad area, leaving an enduring imprint on the city's cultural landscape.
Talking to APP, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi said Kind Saud’s contributions to fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would continue to reverberate through annals of history.
He said these archival treasures enriches our understanding of the shared heritage and the enduring bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
