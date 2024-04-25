Open Menu

Saudi Envoy Shares Rare Photos Of King Saud's Historic Visit To Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Saudi envoy shares rare photos of King Saud's historic visit to Pakistan

Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, on Thursday took to his social media platform 'X' to unveil a series of memorial photographs capturing the monumental trip of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Saudi Press Attaché, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi, on Thursday took to his social media platform 'X' to unveil a series of memorial photographs capturing the monumental trip of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Pakistan.

The photos shed light on the King's journey, particularly his departure from Karachi on April 25, 1954, marking a significant chapter in Saudi-Pakistan relations.

https://x.com/dr_naif777/status/1783404934949695778?s=48&t=T_rhG7zp976aLuOfjCqtjA

King Saud's visit was laden with diplomatic significance and cultural exchanges. After traversing through Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi, the King Saud left an indelible mark on the hearts of the Pakistani people.

During his stay in Karachi, he was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in law by the prestigious Karachi University, underscoring the deepening ties between the two nations.

The visual narrative shared by Dr. Naif on social media encapsulates the grandeur of the era, portraying King Saud's departure from Karachi aboard the Saudi vessel, Amir Saud. This momentous event not only symbolized the culmination of a historic visit but also highlighted the mutual respect and admiration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Moreover, King Saud's legacy endures in Karachi, where he settled the Saudabad area, leaving an enduring imprint on the city's cultural landscape.

Talking to APP, Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi said Kind Saud’s contributions to fostering bilateral relations and cultural exchange between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan would continue to reverberate through annals of history.

He said these archival treasures enriches our understanding of the shared heritage and the enduring bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Exchange Osama Bin Laden Social Media Visit Saudi Rawalpindi Saudi Arabia Saud April Karachi University Event From

Recent Stories

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister

2 minutes ago
 Immunization campaign to protect children from dea ..

Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing

2 minutes ago
 Action taken against officers not recovering 85% t ..

Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary

5 minutes ago
 Haiti transitional council sworn in after months o ..

Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence

3 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI foun ..

IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia ..

Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out

12 minutes ago
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barri ..

Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif

3 minutes ago
 China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for sp ..

China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes

4 minutes ago
 Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffi ..

Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike

6 minutes ago
 WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenu ..

WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation

6 minutes ago
 Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets ..

Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan