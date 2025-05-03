Open Menu

Shafqat Shah Expresses Grief Over Death Of Senator Sajid Mir

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Prominent Politician and Social Leader, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Saturday has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned Ameer Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Senator Professor Sajid Mir.

Syed Shafqat Shah prayed for the departed soul's elevation in ranks and for the family to be granted patience during this difficult time. He described Mir's passing as a significant loss in Pakistan's political landscape, noting his relentless stance against extremism and sectarianism.

While highlighting his contributions to politics and religion, he expressed solidarity with Mir's family in their time of grief.

