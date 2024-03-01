Open Menu

Sindh Excise Impounds 2337 Vehicles During Tax Recovery Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Sindh Excise and Taxation department, Friday, impounded 2337 vehicles and collected Rs25.4 million taxes in 11 days of road checking campaign aimed at recovery of outstanding taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Sindh Excise and Taxation department, Friday, impounded 2337 vehicles and collected Rs25.4 million taxes in 11 days of road checking campaign aimed at recovery of outstanding taxes.

Inspection teams, across the province, checked 25054 vehicles and documents of 2013 defaulting vehicles were seized as well, Director General Excise and Taxation Aurangzeb Panhwer informed, said a statement issued here.

The Excise and Taxation teams checked 5510 vehicles in Karachi, 7039 in Hyderabad, 3043 in Sukkur, 3135 in Larkana, 2540 in Mirpur Khas and 3787 vehicles in Shaheed Benazirabad, he said.

Road checking campaign to collect due taxes from the owners of defaulting vehicles will continue till March 7, 2024, the DG informed.

