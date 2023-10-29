Sindh University, campuses conducted 2nd phase of pre entry tests

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Sindh University Jamshoro and its campuses conducted pre-entry tests for admission to bachelor's degree programs in the academic year 2024. A total of 12,096 candidates, including 3,751 female students, participated in the test.

According to the spokesman of the university, the tests were simultaneously held at the University of Sindh and its campuses in Larkana, Naushero Feroz, Badin, Dadu, Thatta, and Mirpurkhas. During the second phase at the University of Sindh, a total of 10,049 candidates, including 3,186 female students and 6,863 male students, appeared in the test. Candidates from Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Umerkot, and other provinces participated in the test for admission, while special permission was granted in the main campus test to those candidates who could not participate in the first phase due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, along with the Registrar, Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director of Admissions, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Keeryo, Inspector Colleges, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Zaidi, Prof. Dr. Irfana Begum Mallah, Abdul Majeed Panhwar, Dr. Rabiaa Asma Memon, Dr. Altaf Nizamani, and other faculty members, oversaw the test arrangements. Speaking to the media, VC Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro expressed satisfaction with the transparent conduct of the second phase of the test. He mentioned that separate exam blocks were established for male and female candidates, with different routes for their entry to the university.

On this occasion, stringent security measures were implemented, the security staff of the university, along with police, were deployed to different areas, and ambulance services remained in a standby position to face any emergency. Notably, students also cooperated admirably in maintaining a conducive and orderly testing environment.

The spokesman apprised that at the Larkana campus, 513 candidates, including 139 female students, participated in the entry test, while at the Naushero Feroz campus, 74 candidates, including 17 female students, at the Thatta campus, 100 candidates, including 25 female students, at the Dadu campus, 458 candidates, including 126 female students, at the Mirpurkhas campus, 471 candidates, including 134 female students, and at the Laar campus, Badin, 431 candidates, including 124 female students, participated in the entry tests under the supervision of focal persons and pro vice chancellors.

According to the spokesman, overall, a total of 21,327 candidates, including 5,511 female students, appeared in both phases of the entry tests for bachelor's degree programs at Sindh University and its affiliated campuses. Moreover, for the B.S. third-year program, 2,789 candidates, comprising 1,117 female students and 1,672 male candidates, who submitted online admission forms were declared qualified in the entry test.