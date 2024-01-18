Open Menu

SNGPL Disconnects Another 337 Meters, 7 FIRs Lodged

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during its ongoing crackdown against gas theft, disconnected another 337 connections in Punjab, KP and Islamabad, besides imposing Rs 4.47 million as fine.

According to a spokesman of SNGPL, in Lahore, the regional team disconnected 15 connections on illegal use of gas while another 11 on use of compressor and 1 FIR lodged against gas thieve. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.55 million against gas theft cases.

In Rawalpindi the team disconnected 53 connections on illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.35 million have been booked against gas theft cases. In Multan 41 connections were disconnected whereas a case was lodged against gas thieve. The team also imposed fine of Rs 0.02 million against gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur the regional team disconnected 65 connections while in Sahiwal, 9 connections were disconnected, Faisalabad 16 and in Sheikhupura 30 connections were disconnected.

