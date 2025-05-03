Open Menu

Social Media Account Of Tarar Also Blocked In India

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Social media account of Tarar also blocked in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) After blocking the social media accounts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Director General Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR) in India, now social media account of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has also been blocked.

Attaullah Tarar had exposed India’s state repression, human rights violations and efforts to suppress the voice of the Kashmiri people on the international media.

In retaliation, India blocked his official social media account.

