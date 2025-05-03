Stem cells evolutionise wound healing, skin health, says expert at symposium

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Stem cells are transforming modern medicine by accelerating wound healing, repairing tissue, and enhancing skin aesthetics, according to Professor Dr. M. Al-Fareed Zafar, Principal of Ameer Uddin Medical College.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the Department of Dermatology at Lahore General Hospital on Saturday, Dr. Zafar underscored the pivotal role of stem cells in maintaining overall body health and improving skin beauty.

The event, dedicated to exploring the benefits and significance of stem cells, brought together medical professionals, students, and dermatology experts to discuss their application in wound healing and skin care. Dr. Zafar emphasized that stem cells are not only vital for tissue repair but also play a crucial role in sustaining healthy skin, making them a cornerstone of modern dermatological treatments.

“Stem cells are a game-changer in medical science,” Dr. Zafar stated. “They speed up the healing process and contribute significantly to maintaining vibrant, healthy skin.” He urged individuals to prioritize personal care, both internally and externally, to prevent dermatological issues and maintain overall health.

Dr. Zafar highlighted the growing importance of skin health, particularly for those in the fashion, entertainment, and modeling industries, where appearance is paramount. He cautioned, however, that while skin care products like medications, lotions, and creams can be beneficial, substandard products pose risks. “Using low-quality products can harm the skin,” he warned, advising individuals with skin conditions to consult qualified dermatologists to avoid complications.

The principal also encouraged young doctors to stay abreast of advancements in medical research and technology. “The field of dermatology is evolving rapidly, and staying updated is essential for providing cutting-edge care,” he said.

Professor Dr. Atif Shehzad, head of the Dermatology Department, reaffirmed his commitment to organizing such symposia to enhance the professional capabilities of young doctors. “These academic activities are vital for fostering knowledge exchange and keeping our medical community at the forefront of innovation,” he said.

The symposium featured insights from prominent dermatologists, including Dr. Saadia Siddiqui, Dr. Tahir Kamal, Dr. Wajiha Saeed, Dr. Aima Shaheen, and Medical Superintendent Professor Dr. Faryad Hussain. The experts shared valuable perspectives on the practical applications of stem cells and answered questions from the audience, fostering an interactive learning environment.

The event saw participation from a distinguished group of medical professionals, including Professor Fareed Jawad, Professor Mahmood Saba, Professor Mustahsin Bashir, Dr. Atiya Tareen, Professor Iqbal Hussain Dogar, Dr. Bushra Bashir, Dr. Ghazala Butt, Dr. Saima Shahid, and Dr. Shaikha Mufti. A large number of doctors, nurses, and medical students attended, lauding the Dermatology Department’s initiative for organizing the symposium.