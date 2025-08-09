Open Menu

Structured Institutional Support To Bar Councils Deliberated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Structured institutional support to Bar Councils deliberated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) In line with the inclusive reform implementation strategy envisioned by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, a meeting was convened today at the Federal Judicial academy (FJA) to deliberate on structuring institutional support to Bar Councils for the effective implementation of the mandatory Bar Vocational Course (BVC), in compliance with his lordship’s directions.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Bar Councils, the Director Legal Education and Directors General of the Judicial academies.

Discussions were held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and shared commitment to strengthening the professional standards of the legal fraternity. Participants expressed unanimity in their resolve to advance this initiative through a structured and coordinated approach, aimed at enhancing the quality of legal education and professional training for aspiring advocates.

To prepare a comprehensive and sustainable strategy for the BVC, a sub-committee was constituted comprising the Director Legal Education, a representative of the Bar Councils, and a representative of the FJA. The sub-committee has been tasked with presenting its recommendations at the next meeting, scheduled for October 2025.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with participants reaffirming their collective resolve to work in partnership towards a more just, inclusive, and citizen-centric justice system.

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

3 hours ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

3 hours ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

3 hours ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

3 hours ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

3 hours ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

4 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

4 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

4 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

5 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan