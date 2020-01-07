UrduPoint.com
TDAP Organizes NETP Seminar At Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

TDAP organizes NETP seminar at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized National Exporters Training Program (NETP) here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with IBA-Karachi here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has organized National Exporters Training Program (NETP) here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with IBA-Karachi here on Tuesday.

Director General TDAP Shehzad Ahamd Khan while speaking on the occasion said the major objective of this program was to share the trade knowledge in terms of available resources.

He also briefed the participants about the NETP, an initiative taken by TDAP to facilitate exporters. NETP would be held in several cities/commercial centres of the country, he added.

Dr. Adil Nakhuda, Assistant Professor, Dr. Najam Akbar, Assistant Professors from IBA- Karachi presented four distinct modules that would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports.

RCCI President Saboor Malik in his address appreciated TDAP on arranging the program for sharing much needed knowledge and experience on export development.

He asked for exploring new sectors and access to long distance areas for promoting exporters at SMEs level.

More than 50 manufacturers, traders, women entrepreneurs, new exporters and executive members of RCCI attended the session.

The program was concluded with the distribution of 'Certificates of participation' to all those who attended the program.

