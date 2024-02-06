Open Menu

Two Drug Peddlers Held; 70 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Two drug peddlers held; 70 kg hashish recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Excise police on Tuesday foiled bids to smuggle narcotics and held two drug peddlers while recovering 70 kg hashish.

According to a spokesman of the Excise department, Excise Intelligence Bureau Peshawar acting on a tip-off foiled a bid to smuggle large quantities of drugs to Punjab via motorway and recovered 48 kg of hashish recovered from vehicle number BA 2778 on Motorway Service Road towards Akbarpura.

A drug peddler Muhammad Sabir, resident of Shaheedabad, Jameel Chowk, Ring Road, Peshawar, was arrested on the spot.

Similarly, Excise Police Station Mardan Region recovered 24 kg of hashish from vehicle number AYR 592 while conducting an operation on Mardan Charsadda Road.

Suspect Ijaz Ahmed, resident of Baghbanpura, Lahore, was arrested on the spot.

The Excise police registered cases and started further investigation.

