UAJK set to host 42nd International Pakistan Zoology congress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is preparing for the forty-second three-day Pakistan Congress of Zoology (International), set to begin on the 23rd of this month at the picturesque King Abdullah Campus of the university.

With the patronage of the Zoological Society of Pakistan, the congress is expected to attract leading scientists and researchers worldwide, representing nations including the United States, Australia, Switzerland, Greece, China, Turkey, and beyond.

Envisioned to host over 1,000 attendees, including scientists, faculty members, and scholars, the congress assures a dynamic exchange of ideas, with over 500 researchers scheduled to unveil their latest discoveries in Zoology.

Confirming their attendance, Vice-Chancellors from prestigious institutions including the University of Baltistan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sindh, Preston University Karachi, Islamia College University Peshawar, University of Okara, Baba Gronanak University Faisalabad, Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Federal urdu University of Arts Sciences and Technology, and others, will honor the occasion with their presence.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Registrar Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Chairperson Department of Zoology Prof. Dr. Nuzhat Shafi, Dean of Sciences Prof. Dr. Khawaja Muhammad Rafique, Director of Finance Prof. Dr. Khawaja Basharat, and Provost of Hostels Dr. Rukhsana Said, alongside other administrative officers, a joint meeting of management committee heads diligently concluded the preparations for the congress.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi emphasized the significance of this congress, expressing the University's pride in hosting such a prestigious event and reaffirming its dedication to ensuring its success.

He reiterated the University's commitment to promoting excellence in education and research, extending beyond zoology to encompass all fields of science and social sciences.

Stressing the importance of conferences, seminars, and debates in sparking research interests among students, he affirmed the University's commitment to creating a supportive environment for academic advancement.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir warmly welcomes delegates from across the globe, guaranteeing them a carefully planned and intellectually stimulating experience at the 42nd Pakistan Congress of Zoology.