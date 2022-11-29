Week long co-curricular activities concluded at FBISE

The week-long co-curricular activities (STEM ACTIVITIES) organized here by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) were concluded on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The week-long co-curricular activities (STEM ACTIVITIES) organized here by the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE) were concluded on Tuesday.

On the last day, intermediate-level competitions were held among the students of science subjects.

In the subject of Biology, Alisha Gohar (Aviation Degree College Peshawar) won the first position, while Wajiha Zafar (FG Degree College for Women, (Rawalpindi) secured second while Chaudhry Shamir (FG Liaqat Ali Degree College for Boys, Rawalpindi) got the third position.

Similarly, in Chemistry, Samman Khan (Bahria College, E-8, Islamabad) got the first position, while Laraib Zahra (Fizaia Inter College, Malir, Karachi) got second and Muhammad Hassan (Amala Foundation school and College, Rawalpindi) got the third position.

Similarly, in the computer science competitions, Ismail Khalid (PAEC, Boys College, Chashma) won the first position, while Muhammad Faizan (Fuji Foundation College for Boys, Rawalpindi) won the second and Abdul Wahaab Khan (Amala Foundation School and College, Rawalpindi) won the third position.

In Mathematics competitions, Muhammad Ibrahim (FG Liaquat Ali Degree College, Rawalpindi) won the first, while Hira Arif (KRL Model College for Girls, Kahota) won the second and Abdullah Durrani (Amala Foundation School and College, Rawalpindi) won the third position.

In Physics competitions, Tayyaba Naveed (FG Degree College for Women, Abid Majeed Road, Rawalpindi) got the first position, while Akhlaq Jamshed (FG Sir Syed College, Mall Road, Rawalpindi) got the second position and Muhammad Abdullah Hameed (Amala Foundation School and College, Rawalpindi) achieved the third position.

Finally, Director of Federal Education Board Mirza Ali distributed certificates and cash prizes to the students who got prominent positions in STEM ACTIVITIES.

He congratulated them and their teachers and appreciated the efforts of students who participated in the competitions.