Widespread Rain With Thunderstorm Likely In KP's Areas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

Widespread rain with thunderstorm likely in KP's areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center forecast widespread rain with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds in several places of the province during the next 24 hours.

In a morning report on Tuesday, the regional center said that widespread rain with thunderstorm and strong gusty winds are expected in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi while at scattered places in Chitral, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rainfalls at isolated places are also expected which may trigger flash flooding and land sliding in vulnerable areas of the province. On Tuesday, the highest maximum Temperature 43°C was recorded in D.I.Khan.

