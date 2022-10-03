UrduPoint.com

Will Take Every Step To Recover Municipal Utility Tax: Murtaza Wahab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 08:04 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that revenue was essential for the efficient running of any institution, adding all possible steps would be taken to recover the municipal utility tax, a major source of revenue for the KMC

He said this while talking to officers on his arrival at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) headquarters here, said a statement. On the occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi and other officers were also present.

He said that he was grateful for the cooperation of KMC officers and staff for carrying out local government affairs in an efficient way.

"As before, we all will continue to serve the city together. Karachi is our city and we have to make our city better," he added.

Murtaza said that it was the top priority to make the KMC an active institution in terms of serving the citizens, for which a strategy had been formulated.

"In the coming days, the infrastructure of Karachi has to be improved by developing it. The responsibilities of the KMC include maintenance of roads and arteries, parks and playgrounds, cleaning of drains, spraying of disinfectants," he said.

He said that there was a need to ensure that better municipal services were provided to the citizens and more facilities were available to them.

He directed the departmental heads to carry out daily affairs through mutual communication. For the construction and development of the city, the KMC should continue to play its key role, he added.

Later, Murtaza along with the municipal commissioner visited the newly renovated Council Hall at the KMC head office. He expressed his satisfaction on the work done.

