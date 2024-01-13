Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer invites cricket enthusiasts to share their opinions, asking if his participation in PSL 9's anthem will boost the league and PCB's brand or serve another purpose.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) Renowned singer Ali Zafar has initiated the voting process on social media for the theme song of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.

As preparations for the much-anticipated event in 2024 are underway, the Pakistan Cricket board has already begun gearing up for the annual PSL extravaganza, just a month away.

The fans are now contemplating which artist's voice will grace the anthem of this season.

When discussions turn to the PSL anthem, Ali Zafar is the first name that springs to mind, given his immense popularity for composing and performing anthems in the previous three seasons.

Ali Zafar has posted on the social media platform X, inviting cricket enthusiasts to share their opinions, asking if his participation in PSL 9's anthem would boost the league and PCB's brand or serve another purpose.

The singer urged fans to vote honestly, assuring them that there would be no objection to their choice, as he is genuinely interested in knowing the real preferences of the common people. He mentioned that he would provide further clarification on his post later; for now, only the fans' votes matter.

The cricket enthusiasts have responded, expressing their desire to hear Ali Zafar's voice in the PSL 9 anthem.

It may be mentioned here that PSL 9 is scheduled to commence on February 17, with the opening match to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

The T20 tournament will feature 34 matches, and the final is set to take place on March 18 in Karachi.