Ali Zafar Initiates Voting Process For PSL 9 Song On Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 13, 2024 | 06:42 PM
The singer invites cricket enthusiasts to share their opinions, asking if his participation in PSL 9's anthem will boost the league and PCB's brand or serve another purpose.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2024) Renowned singer Ali Zafar has initiated the voting process on social media for the theme song of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9.
As preparations for the much-anticipated event in 2024 are underway, the Pakistan Cricket board has already begun gearing up for the annual PSL extravaganza, just a month away.
The fans are now contemplating which artist's voice will grace the anthem of this season.
When discussions turn to the PSL anthem, Ali Zafar is the first name that springs to mind, given his immense popularity for composing and performing anthems in the previous three seasons.
Ali Zafar has posted on the social media platform X, inviting cricket enthusiasts to share their opinions, asking if his participation in PSL 9's anthem would boost the league and PCB's brand or serve another purpose.
The singer urged fans to vote honestly, assuring them that there would be no objection to their choice, as he is genuinely interested in knowing the real preferences of the common people. He mentioned that he would provide further clarification on his post later; for now, only the fans' votes matter.
The cricket enthusiasts have responded, expressing their desire to hear Ali Zafar's voice in the PSL 9 anthem.
It may be mentioned here that PSL 9 is scheduled to commence on February 17, with the opening match to be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The T20 tournament will feature 34 matches, and the final is set to take place on March 18 in Karachi.
Recent Stories
Gold prices surge by Rs.950 per tola in Pakistan
Commissioner visits different projects to inspect ongoing construction work
ECP extends time for allotment of electoral symbols by 7:00 pm today
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women's match on Monday
Raid at PTI chief Gohar Khan’s residence conducted for proclaimed offenders: ..
Ayub Park Cricket Ground to host its maiden women’s match on Monday
NUML campus to be set up near Ghulam Muhammad Abad: Regional Director
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad
Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..
Gaza ministry says dozens killed in Israeli strikes on 99th day of war
Pakistan-origin UK national Mahnaz becomes member of WB IFC Sanctions Board
This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with Ertugrul's Engin Altan4 days ago
-
Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in 'Ehsaan-Faramosh5 days ago
-
Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai7 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood8 days ago
-
Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family9 days ago
-
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare9 days ago
-
Yumna Zaidi's latest photoshoot wows fans on social media10 days ago
-
Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child17 days ago
-
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart17 days ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri19 days ago
-
Solangi grieved over demise of famous actor Nisar Qadri19 days ago
-
Renowned Actor Nisar Qadri passes away in Rawalpindi19 days ago