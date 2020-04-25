Mansha Pasha asks fans to pray for doctors in fight against Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

The actress says that she is daughter of two doctors and the siter of one who is in the field right now.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2020) Mansha Pasha, a Pakistani actress, asked her fans to pray for the doctors who were frontline heroes in fight against Coronavirus here on Saturday. The actress also extended Ramadan greetings to her fans on the first day of the holy month.

Taking to Instagram, Chalay Thay Saath actress said: “ Past 2 days i have received messages from all over - Bahawalpur to USA, Peshawar to dubai, and back. All of them are saying the same thing - stay home. These first responders are human beings and they have families too,”.

She also wrote: “They are risking their lives.

As a daughter of two doctors and the sister of one who is in the field right now, i can only marvel at the bravery of the frontliners. As Ramadan is here, please pray for them. And for us. All of us. @alizaakhalid @idreeskhandr @ranasufyan47 @dr_uraiba_naeem @dr_azt @perpetualtramper @aziz.maheen,”.

A day earlier, Mansha Pasha had tweeted: “ It is hard to look beyond oneself. But this Ramzan, thats what i hope and pray we all do. Lets look beyond ourselves, our petty differences and come together to look after one another. There is light at the end of this tunnel. Lets walk to it together. #RamadanMubarak,”.