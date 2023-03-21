Social media users lesson PML-N Senator over remarks against Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood  

(@Abdulla99267510)

Adnan Siddiqui, Iffat Omar, Mira Sethi and many others criticize Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan for insulting remarks about Mahira and Anwar Maqsood over former’s statement that ‘she sides with Pathaan’.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2023) The social media users and showbiz celebrities have criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr.Afnan Ullah Khan over “derogatory and misogynistic” approach towards actor Mahira Khan and renowned satirist Anwar Maqsood.

The reaction of the fans and celebrities against the PML-N Senator came after he used insulting remarks against Mahira Khan and Anwar Maqsood.

The Senator had tweeted, “Mahira Khan has mental issues and Anwar Maqsood is drunk at this age. Public curse be upon these characters. Books can be written on character of Mahira Khan. She also does flattery of Indian actors for the sake money. And Anwar Maqsood is a cursed character full of prejudice,”.

He made these remarks on a clip of both Mahira Khan and Anwar Maqsood in which both can be heard talking about politics and the most favorite political party in a session held in honor of the actress in aegis of Arts Council of Karachi on Monday.

Maqsood asked the actress which political party she liked.

The Humsafar actress took the mic and said, “There was a film released recently,”.

At this, Maqsood asked her, “You support the movie?,”.

On it, the actress responded, “Mae pathaan ki tarf hun [I side with pathaan].”

The conversation of both Mahira Khan and Anwar Maqsood went viral on the social media, and the social media users including the showbiz celebrities strongly reacted to misogynistic approach the PML-N senator.

Actor Farhan tweeted, “This is the mentality that doesn’t let #Pakistan grow, this is what they do when someone just gives an opinion or has a political preference.

They get personal so people stop giving their opinion. Senator? Zuban jahilon wali.”

Actor Iffat Omar tweeted, “This is highly condemnable, and that too from PMLN who claims to be led by a woman. @MaryamNSharif, you must take immediate action against your senator. Political criticism must not lead to character assassination. Act Now Ma'am,”.

Mishi Khan tweeted, “This shows how low you can stoop. Use your position in an positive manner rather being so rude & crude. Shameful,”.

Mira Sethi wrote, “Utterly shameful. Yey tweet aap ke kirdaar ke baarey mein zyaada bataati hai,”.

Adnan Siddiqui also came forward to support Mahira and Maqsood by saying, “Such disgraceful behavior from a public figure is unacceptable. The disrespect shown to Anwar Maqsood sahib and Mahira Khan, respected globally, is a reflection of his character, not the icons the gentleman insulted,”.

Aurat March also condemned the Senator over his remarks. It said, “Wake 🆙 call for @SenatePakistan Please enrol your members in language classes to teach them how to not use filthy, vile & foul language esp against women. Usage of such “low” level sexist remarks from members of the “upper” house of Parliament is unacceptable! #SexistRemarks,”.